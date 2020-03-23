CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 11 UPDATE: I’m Running Out Of Movies And TV Shows To Watch, It’s Time To Buckle Down

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re on day 11 of coronavirus isolation, and it’s getting tougher and tougher with every passing minute.

Now, I do want to make it clear as I have previously that I don’t have coronavirus. However, I am home out of an abundance of caution. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My lungs are pretty trash. Am I great athlete? Some would say yes, but I’m not interested in touting my athletic accomplishments. The historians can focus on that.

Given the condition of my respiratory system, I can’t really be playing games with this virus. That’s why I’ve been sitting at my house for 11 days.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. It’s been 11 days of this garbage! Day one was interesting, day two was kind of relaxing, day three was monotonous and day 11 has become a fight with the demons that chase us every day. Given my isolation status, outrunning the demons and drowning them with some cold beer is the only exercise I get.

I’ve literally watched every show I care to watch, I’ve watched just about every movie I want to watch and I’ve just got my favorite Wisconsin Badgers football and basketball highlights on a loop.

However, I’m staying optimistic. This is where wars are won. Right now, the defense is kicking our butts and we can’t move the ball.

Right now, nothing is working in between the sticks. This is where we buckle down, get to work and try to air one out over the top of the defense. What we need right now is a pep talk.

I’ve started to notice lots of people are treating this home isolation stuff as a kind of vacation. I don’t have this luxury. When building an empire, you soon learn you don’t have many luxuries at all.

I’m still up hours before the sun every single morning grinding away. If this virus is going to take me out, then I’m going to force it to pay a heavy price.

Right now, the defense has eight men in the box and they’re playing press coverage begging us to throw the ball.

The virus expects us to break. It’s not going to happen. As a Wisconsin man, I love the doubters and critics. Load up the box if you want, and we’ll hit you deep for 40 yards off of play-action.

You might think this is all a joke with the football examples. I kid you not, I was practicing my dropbacks in the living room over the weekend (beer might have been involved) just to stay ready for the looming season.

So, while we’re nearing a breaking point, I feel our second wind right around the corner. We just need to find a big play. We just need to find a hole in the defense.

Once we do that, then we’re golden. So, grab another beer, kick back, throw on a show and let’s have ourselves a damn good time until we’re done riding this wave!

P.S.: Shoutout to Busch Light for getting me through this crisis. Crushed a few of those bad boys this past weekend!