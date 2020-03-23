Danny DeVito Tells People To Stay Home During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Danny DeVito wants people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

As fears about the virus continue to grow, more and more people are isolating for their safety. DeVito only wants to see this continue.

“I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic and, you know, young people can get it, and they can transmit it to old people. Next thing you know, I’m out of there,” the legendary “Always Sunny” actor explained in the video tweeted by Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

You can watch the full video below.

Danny DeVito wants you to stay home and save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether @DannyDeVito pic.twitter.com/7V8yXbqHwB — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 22, 2020

Obviously, we should all be listening to DeVito’s advice during these trying times. If you don’t need to be around people, then don’t be around them.

It’s pretty simple to understand. Do your part to get this pandemic under control so we can get back to a normal state of life.

Having said that, the only thing I could think about while watching this PSA was how Frank Reynolds would 100% be the first person to try to capitalize off of this pandemic.

Frank Reynolds would flourish during the coronavirus crisis. He’d be out there scheming, selling masks and finding a way to enrich himself with the gang.

Frank Reynolds would without a doubt come out on top during the coronavirus crisis. Would he be ethical about it?

Hell no. He’d be looking out for himself, and it’d be entertainment gold. “Always Sunny” is making a huge mistake if they don’t cover coronavirus in season 15.

Either way, let’s listen to DeVito’s advice and just throw on some Netflix.