Sen. John Kennedy: ‘Reality Calls And Congress Is Hanging Up’

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy rolled over Congressional Democrats Monday, accusing them of holding up an emergency coronavirus stimulus bill for purely political purposes.

“I think that they think that they have the Republicans over a barrel and the president,” Kennedy told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “Reality calls and Congress is hanging up.”

Referring to a speech that he made earlier Monday on the floor of the Senate, Kennedy quipped that many “charitable Americans” might allow that the dissenting Democrats are “good members of Congress” but can’t figure out “what they are good for.” (RELATED: ‘Idiots’: Sen. Kennedy Tears Into Democrats For Blocking Coronavirus Stimulus Bill In Fiery Speech)

The senator continued, “Less charitable Americans are saying … how did these morons make it through the birth canal?”

Kennedy noted that the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis has been a huge loss of jobs, plummeting stocks and savings and vanishing retirement funds. “We think we know how to get the economy back on its feet over the next 60 to 90 days until we can get control of the virus and some of my colleagues, they’re acting like a-holes.”

Kennedy allowed that some of his colleagues across the floor might not intend to wreak economic havoc, “but nonetheless, they are killing [the bill] it. They are just throwing in every special interest, political want, not need, thinking that they can ram it through because we are too scared to vote against it — and it’s just wrong … It’s just wrong.” (RELATED: John Kennedy Says Comey ‘Ought To Hide His Head In A Bag’ After IG Report)

The stimulus bill being promoted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi contains a multitude of proposals that are unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic, demanding that corporate recipients of aid introduce policies that promote workplace diversity and arrest climate change.

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also castigated Democrats on Monday for blocking the stimulus bill, saying it is time to put the lives of Americans above politics.