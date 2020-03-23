Netflix Will Spend $100 Million To Help Workers Impacted By The Coronavirus Crisis

Netflix will spend a huge amount of money to help employees impacted by coronavirus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant will spend $100 million to help people who have been put out of work because of Netflix productions shutting down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Netflix employees won’t be the only ones to benefit. Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos wrote in a letter that $15 million of the $100 million will “go to third parties and non-profits providing emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in the countries where we have a large production base.”

This is the kind of stuff I love to see. We need as much of this as possible. It’s truly amazing how much so many different groups and people have stepped up.

Unfortunately, coronavirus has absolutely decimated Hollywood. Movie theaters have closed their doors, productions have stopped and release dates have been pushed back.

It’s an absolute disaster right now in the industry because of this damn virus.

Luckily, Netflix is opening up its large wallet and helping those in need. We should 100% applaud the move, and I’m hopeful more companies do what they can.

On an individual level, if you know somebody who needs help, reach out and see what you can do. We’re all in this war together, and we will win!