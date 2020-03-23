Politics

Northam Closes Virginia Schools For The Rest Of The Year, Shuts Down Nonessential Businesses

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter
The governor of Virginia shut down the state’s schools until the end of the school year and nonessential businesses for the next 30 days.

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the closures at a Monday afternoon press conference where he said that keeping schools closed is an important way to prevent the virus, WAVY reported.

“School closures are necessary to minimize the speed at which COVID19 spreads and protect the capacity of our healthcare system,” Northam said. (RELATED: Maryland, Michigan Governors Increase Coronavirus Restrictions)

The Virginia governor also closed down nonessential businesses, such as hair salons and barber shops, and ordered restaurants to only serve takeout and delivery to customers for the next 30 days.

