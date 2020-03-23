REPORT: P.J. Walker Is Signing With The Carolina Panthers

Quarterback P.J. Walker will reportedly sign with the Carolina Panthers.

The former Houston Roughnecks superstar will sign with the team after dominating the XFL this past season, according to Dianna Russini. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salary details aren’t known at the moment.

Breaking: The Panthers will sign XFL star QB P.J. Walker, a source tells @diannaESPN. pic.twitter.com/qmRc9oh20E — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 23, 2020

It’s important to note that Walker played for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule at Temple before getting into pro football.

So, there’s certainly some familiarity there between the two sides.

The Panthers just inked Teddy Bridgewater to a deal, and there’s no question he’s going to be the starter for Rhule.

However, Walker will have the opportunity to come in and compete for a spot on the depth chart as Bridgewater’s backup.

Given what we saw out of him in the XFL, I don’t think there’s anybody who doubts whether or not he’s good enough to catch onto a roster.

It should be fun to see what happens, but Walker is getting another shot at the NFL. He 100% earned the chance to play at the highest level of football.