REPORT: Teddy Bridgewater Nearing Roughly $60 Million Deal With The Carolina Panthers

Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly nearing a deal to be the new starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers.

According to Christ Mortensen, the former Saints quarterback is nearing a three-year deal “in the $60 million range.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Starts Season 3 With Dolores On The Hunt For More Blood In ‘Parce Domine’)

It’s expected to be done by Wednesday.

The Panthers and Teddy Bridgewater are negotiating a 3-year contract in the $60 million range, per source. The deal is not done as they work out details but it is expected to be complete when new league year opens Wednesday. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 17, 2020

Well, there you have it, folks. Earlier today, the Panthers let Cam Newton seek a trade, and now they’ve found a new starting quarterback.

Obviously, the Panthers probably knew Bridgewater was coming before they decided to cut Cam Newton loose to find a trade.

This is also great news for Bridgewater. As I’ve stated before, he stayed the path, stepped up when his number was called and he’s now earned himself a ton of money.

It couldn’t have happened to a better guy, and I think I speak for everybody who is a football fan when I say I’m happy to see it.

Now, we’ll see what Bridgewater can do that he’s in control a team. I have high hopes.