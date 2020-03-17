REPORT: Teddy Bridgewater Nearing Roughly $60 Million Deal With The Carolina Panthers

Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly nearing a deal to be the new starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers.
According to Christ Mortensen, the former Saints quarterback is nearing a three-year deal “in the $60 million range.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Starts Season 3 With Dolores On The Hunt For More Blood In ‘Parce Domine’)
It’s expected to be done by Wednesday.
The Panthers and Teddy Bridgewater are negotiating a 3-year contract in the $60 million range, per source. The deal is not done as they work out details but it is expected to be complete when new league year opens Wednesday.
Well, there you have it, folks. Earlier today, the Panthers let Cam Newton seek a trade, and now they’ve found a new starting quarterback.
Obviously, the Panthers probably knew Bridgewater was coming before they decided to cut Cam Newton loose to find a trade.
This is also great news for Bridgewater. As I’ve stated before, he stayed the path, stepped up when his number was called and he’s now earned himself a ton of money.
It couldn’t have happened to a better guy, and I think I speak for everybody who is a football fan when I say I’m happy to see it.
Now, we’ll see what Bridgewater can do that he’s in control a team. I have high hopes.