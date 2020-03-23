Florida AD Scott Stricklin Says Coronavirus Impacting Football ‘Will Shake The Foundation Of College Athletics’

Athletic directors sound very nervous about the fact coronavirus could impact the college football season.

The virus has absolutely decimated sports in America. March Madness was called off, the leagues have shut down and there’s a real chance it has a major impact on the upcoming college football season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If that happens, schools will be in major trouble, and the men tasked with running major programs sound like they know it.

Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin explained to the Orlando Sentinel, “For right now, it’s all manageable, but the question your mind goes to really quickly is if this lasts into another school year. From a financial standpoint, if we’re not playing football games in the fall, it will shake the foundation of college athletics. As everyone knows, football pays for the enterprise to go forward.

UCF AD Danny White told the Orlando Sentinel, “Financially, it would be devastating. … I don’t know what would happen or how it would play out if we didn’t play football this fall.”

I don’t think some people understand just how important football is to this country and to these schools. Universities need football. They just do, and there’s a lot more to it than just the fans in the stands.

Major college football prints money. FBS football acts as an ATM for big time schools. The sport just prints money, and that money is used to fund other things on campuses across America.

If that money dries up, the universities are absolutely screwed.

On top of the financial repercussions, which would be beyond anything you’re capable of even imagining, football is an institution in America that just can’t be touched.

You think people flipped when March Madness got canceled? The reaction from that won’t even come close to what happens if football gets called off.

People will melt down, and it’ll be panic mode everywhere.

Let’s hope we’re sitting here in August talking about coronavirus as a thing of the past. If it sticks around through football season, then we’re in big trouble.

Let’s band together and beat this damn thing!