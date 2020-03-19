Tom Hanks Doing ‘Not Great But Still Ok’ After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks’ sister, Sandra Hanks Benoiton, said her brother is doing “not great but still Ok” after he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus.

“I have communicated with my brother [Tom Hanks.],” Benoiton told the Daily Mail in a piece published Wednesday. “He’s not great, but still Ok.”. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“[Am I] shocked? No. He’s an actor, not a god [but] medical care in Australia is good,” she added. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Sandra, who is currently in lockdown in Italy, continued, “We’re okay here… staying home is fine with us, and this community is wonderful. I’m lucky to be here, the spirit of the people is amazing! The US and the UK are failing miserably, however.” (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Benoiton’s sister’s comments come following news last week that the “Castaway” star and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia on preproduction for an upcoming Elvis Presley film.

“Hello, folks,” Hanks tweeted. “Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.”

“Rita had some chills that came and went,” he added. “Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks continued, “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

The legendary actor then promised to keep the “world” and fans posted and updated before he wrote, “Take care of yourselves! – Tom Hanks.”

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that both he and his wife had been discharged from the hospital after 5 days and were recovering at a rented home in the country as they continue to remain in quarantine.

Superstar actor Idris Elba announced Monday that he too had tested positive for COVID-19.