College In Florida Announces Multiple Students Test Positive For Coronavirus After Returning From Spring Break

The University of Tampa announced that five of its students had tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling together during spring break.

“UT has been notified that five UT students, traveling together and with other UT students during Spring Break, have tested positive for COVID-19,” the university announced over the weekend. “We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery.”

Many colleges across the country have announced they were transitioning to in-person classes online following fears that the coronavirus would spread on campus, and the announcements came when most schools’ scheduled spring breaks are taking place. Students at these colleges were often told to not return from spring break and to continue the semester remotely once the break was over. The University of Tampa had also moved its classes online. (RELATED: Amy Klobuchar Announces Her Husband Tested Positive For Coronavirus)

The pictures and videos of students who went on spring break despite the calls at the state and federal level to social distance to slow the spread of the virus gathered condemnation from social media users, especially following a CBS video that featured spring breakers in South Florida who appeared on video and undeterred by the restrictions.

“I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Some spring break visitors in South Florida lamented the restricted access to beaches and entertainment as public health and government officials race against the clock to curtail the spreading coronavirus. https://t.co/8gBUuhcskw pic.twitter.com/LQKBQO5SwG

Florida currently does not have a stay-at-home advisory, although the City of Tampa has banned gatherings of 10 or more people, closed bars and limited restaurants to take out service or delivery only, Bay News 9 reported.