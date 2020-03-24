2020 Summer Olympics In Japan Are Officially Postponed Until 2021

The 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan have been postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reached a deal for the Olympics to be pushed back to 2021 in light of the coronavirus pandemic, according to CNN early Tuesday morning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move comes shortly after word spread that the IOC was looking at all scenarios.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Olympic Games (@olympics) on Mar 22, 2020 at 11:33am PDT

We all knew it was coming, but it still sucks to hear. I told you all to start mentally preparing for no Olympics this summer.

Now, we officially have word that the games won’t be happening as scheduled. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but it’s the reality we’re now living in.

Coronavirus has just decimated sports to a level that I didn’t even think was possible.

Luckily, the games are just postponed. They’re not officially canceled. That’s a big difference for the time being.

Of course, who the hell knows what happens if this coronavirus pandemic continues. I didn’t think March Madness would be canceled in a million years, and we all know how that played out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

Hopefully, in 2021 we’re having a ball watching the USA dominate in Japan. It’ll be heartbreaking if the games don’t happen at all.