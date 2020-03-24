Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Connor Saeli Hints At Potential Relationship With Madison Prewett

Things are getting wild in the “Bachelor” franchise during coronavirus after Connor Saeli hinted at a potential relationship with Madison Prewett.

Connor hinted to Mike Johnson, a former contestant alongside him on Hannah Brown’s season, that there might be something going on with Madison during an Instagram live Sunday, according to a report published by E! News.

The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett Just Sparked Romance Rumors With Connor Saeli https://t.co/lD7wSxg1Ow — E! News (@enews) March 23, 2020



“If a certain individual goes, would you go,” Mike asked first asked Connor, referencing the upcoming filming of “Bachelor In Paradise.”

“Sure… It was tough going on last year and having it not work for me in the end,” Connor reportedly replied. “It was a little disappointing to see all the happy couples.”

This is when things got really good. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Gives Health Update After Coronavirus Diagnosis)

“So what’s up with you and Madison?” Mike flat-out asked Connor to which he responded, “I don’t know, we’ll see. I can’t give you anything.”

This could seriously mean nothing, but I would love to see if something could work out between the two of them. We just saw an extremely intense ending between Peter Weber and Madison after Peter ended his engagement because of his feelings for Madison. Only for it not to work out with Madison because his mom hates her.

Madison deserves something good right now.

Essentially, a source told E! News that Connor reached out to Madison after the now infamous “After The Final Rose” episode, but claimed it was platonic.

“No further conversations happened after the fact,” the source told the outlet. “Madi has been focusing on moving forward with her life by spending quality time with her family.”

I guess we’ll just have to wait until “Paradise.”