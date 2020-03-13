‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber And Final Pick Madison End Relationship Days After Live Finale

“Bachelor” Peter Weber and his final pick Madison have called it quits after a whirlwind season finale Tuesday night.

Both Peter and Madison shared their decision Thursday on Instagram.

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” Madison captioned a photo of the two from the live finale. “I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber’s Mom Becomes The Most Hated Woman In America After Intense Finale Showdown)

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” Peter wrote on social media. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

I’d like to say that I’m surprised about this break up, but I’m not. Especially after how rude Peter’s mom was about their relationship on live television on Tuesday. Thats’ just something you can’t bounce back for.

I feel bad for Peter. He clearly had something really deep with Madison and his own mother ruined it for him because she didn’t want someone to make her son a better person. What a shame.

Meanwhile, Madi has since been spotted hanging out with superstar Selena Gomez post “Bachelor,” so it’s safe to say she’ll be just fine.