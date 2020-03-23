‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Gives Health Update After Coronavirus Diagnosis

“Bachelor” star Colton Underwood updated fans on his condition Monday after announcing he was diagnosed with coronavirus.
Underwood said “breathing was challenging” during an Instagram video update.
View this post on Instagram
Hi, just wanted to give you a health update. The last few days were rougher than I expected. The most prominent symptoms are my cough, night sweats and shortness of breathe. Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs. I can only imagine how people with pre-existing health conditions feel with this. I’ve been journaling throughout this and I’ll share some of those soon. I’m currently on hydroxychloroquine, Z-Pak and last night the doctor prescribed an inhaler, also. I’m hopeful that they are starting to work! This morning was the first time that I’ve felt any real type of improvement since the beginning of this. Im hopeful that I’ve turned the corner and will be back to 100% soon. We are very lucky that all of this was manageable at home after getting the proper medicine. I’m on the third story of the Randolph’s home, isolated from the rest of the family (The Health Department called and spoke to both Cassie’s mom and me to make sure we understood timing and what to do). When they make food they make an extra plate and drop it off and have been checking on me regularly to make sure I am comfortable and breathing! They have been amazing and have been taking great care of me. Stay positive people…We got this!
“The last few days were rougher than I expected,” Underwood wrote. “The most prominent symptoms are my cough, night sweats and shortness of breathe. Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs.”
Underwood also revealed the medication he is taking to help recover from COVID-19. The doctor prescribed him an inhaler, a Z-Pak and the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. (RELATED: Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Reveals He Tested Positive For Coronavirus)
“I’m hopeful that they are starting to work! This morning was the first time that I’ve felt any real type of improvement since the beginning of this,” Underwood continued. “I’m hopeful that I’ve turned the corner and will be back to 100% soon. We are very lucky that all of this was manageable at home after getting the proper medicine.”
The former “Bachelor” is being quarantined on the third floor of his girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s family home. The couple, who met on the infamous ABC show, has been keeping fans updated on the situation from Instagram.
Underwood has no idea how he contracted the virus.