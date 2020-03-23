‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Gives Health Update After Coronavirus Diagnosis

“Bachelor” star Colton Underwood updated fans on his condition Monday after announcing he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Underwood said “breathing was challenging” during an Instagram video update.

“The last few days were rougher than I expected,” Underwood wrote. “The most prominent symptoms are my cough, night sweats and shortness of breathe. Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs.”

Underwood also revealed the medication he is taking to help recover from COVID-19. The doctor prescribed him an inhaler, a Z-Pak and the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. (RELATED: Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Reveals He Tested Positive For Coronavirus)

“I’m hopeful that they are starting to work! This morning was the first time that I’ve felt any real type of improvement since the beginning of this,” Underwood continued. “I’m hopeful that I’ve turned the corner and will be back to 100% soon. We are very lucky that all of this was manageable at home after getting the proper medicine.”

The former “Bachelor” is being quarantined on the third floor of his girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s family home. The couple, who met on the infamous ABC show, has been keeping fans updated on the situation from Instagram.

Underwood has no idea how he contracted the virus.