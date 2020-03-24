Alabama Has The Best Record Against Teams Ranked #1 At 9-3, Ohio State And Purdue Are Tied For Second

A fascinating Reddit thread has shined a light on Alabama’s domination against teams ranked number one.

In a thread breaking down every team’s record against the number one team in the Coaches Poll, Alabama came out on top at 9-3. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just how close was second place? Well, not very close at all. Ohio State is 4-4 and Purdue is 7-7. Not a single other team is above .500 against teams ranked first overall.

This is such a mind-boggling thread that it’s truly incredible. Alabama beats the top team in America 75% of the time.

Just stop and think about that for a second. When Alabama plays the number one team in the entire country, the Crimson Tide win three out of every four.

Most teams don’t win 75% of their games in any given season. If you beat 75% of your ranked opponents, then you’re having a hell of a good time.

I might hate Alabama more than most and I absolutely hate the SEC. I don’t try to hide it from people, but you simply have to tip your cap sometimes.

What Nick Saban, Bear Bryant and everybody involved with the Crimson Tide have managed to do is nothing short of spectacular.