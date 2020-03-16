SEC Bans Spring Football Practices Until At Least April 15 Because Of Coronavirus

SEC football teams won’t be practicing anytime soon.

According to 247Sports, the conference has banned all spring football practices and competitions in general until at least April 15. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Given our current state of rising caution with coronavirus, I think there’s a high chance the date will get pushed back even further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Mar 7, 2020 at 11:07am PST

Well, folks, if there was a cure for coronavirus, we’re about to find it real fast. If you think Nick Saban and Ed Orgeron are just going to let spring football practice come to an end, then you have no idea what you’re talking about.

Never have the people of Alabama been so interested in finding a cure for anything more than when they heard spring practice for the Crimson Tide was off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Mar 13, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

All resources are now being poured into a cure. The state will come to a grinding halt to find a coronavirus cure before it lets Nick Saban’s squad not practice.

Hell, you might even see the good people of Louisiana and Alabama come together to find a cure if it means they can get their football back.

It’s also wild that they straight up canceled practice. I’m not sure an invasion of the mainland could cause the SEC to cancel football.

The fact coronavirus did should go to show just how seriously this is being taken.