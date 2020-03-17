A.J. McCarron Re-Signs With The Houston Texans On Deal Worth Up To $4 Million

A.J. McCarron is sticking with the Houston Texans.

McCarron announced Monday on his Instagram that he would be returning to the Texans. According to Sports Illustrated, his one-year deal is for $4 million and $3.75 million is guaranteed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McCarron backing up Deshaun Watson is one of the more lowkey wild things in the NFL. The two of them aren’t similar at all.

Outside of the fact they both play quarterback, they don’t share any similarities in their game. Watson is a freak of nature and McCarron most certainly isn’t.

Despite McCarron’s lackluster physical tools, he’s still managed to have a nice NFL career since leaving Alabama.

He’s hung around in the NFL, he’s made his money and now he’s got at least another $3.75 million coming his way. He can’t complain about that at all.

Plus, we all know his real prize is being married to Katherine Webb.

Props to him for getting some more cash and being married to one of the best women in the game.