‘Don’t Amplify Misinformation’: Rachel Maddow Wants The Media To Blackout Trump

Left-wing MSNBC host Rachel Maddow wants cable news networks to stop airing President Donald Trump’s press briefings, warning them not to “amplify misinformation” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If someone is consistently hyping snake-oil miracle cures, or making up stories about policies that aren’t real, stop putting a camera or a mic on that person as a source for information in this crisis,” Maddow tweeted Tuesday. “Rebut lies. Tell the truth. Cite sources.”

The tweet follows comments Maddow made on her show Friday night, where she called for cable news networks to stop airing the president’s daily press briefings, where he and leading health officials update the nation on their fight against the virus. (RELATED: BREAKING: Most Americans Approve Of Trump’s Coronavirus Strategy)

“If he keeps lying like he has been every day on stuff this important, all of us should stop broadcasting it,” Maddow said last week. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Gets Fact-Checked By Her Own Chyron)

Maddow has been one of the president’s harshest critics on cable news, and was one of the biggest promoters of the conspiracy theory that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian Government to win the 2016 presidential election.