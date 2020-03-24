REPORT: ‘The Simpsons’ Want Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To Voice Their Characters On The Show

“The Simpsons” reportedly wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to do the voice of their characters for the show.

“Simpsons” Producer Al Jean said they had talked about doing a Prince Harry and Markle cameo before, according to a report published Monday by The Sun. The couple hasn’t officially been approached by the show.

Meghan Markle offered voiceover role in The Simpsons after Prince Harry’s plea https://t.co/lBzsDbfQap pic.twitter.com/PMFKsZ3pWg — Daily Star (@dailystar) March 24, 2020



“We’ve talked about Harry and Meghan,” Jean said, The Sun reported. “I hear she wants to do voiceover work. So if they’re reading this, give us a call!”

I think it’d be great to see a Markle and Prince Harry cameo on “The Simpsons,” but I’m not sure it’d be the greatest look for them. They did have royal titles at one point and now they’re making money off a voiceover for a singular episode of “The Simpsons?” Just seems beneath them to me. (RELATED: ‘The Simpsons’ Slam President Trump In ‘West Side Story’ Musical Parody)

I know they are going to have to find some way to make money, but it would make more sense to me if they started a non-profit or something.

With Markle’s background in acting, it seems natural that she might want to dip her toes back into acting. We haven’t seen any move in that direction from her though.