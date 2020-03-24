REPORT: Tom Brady’s Free Agency Options Were Very Limited After Leaving The New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly didn’t have many options when he hit the free agency market.

Despite the fact there were tons of reports floating around about tons of teams wanting to sign the six-time Super Bowl champion, NFL insider Peter King said the interest in Brady was incredibly limited when he left the New England Patriots.

King said the following in part during an appearance on Dale & Keefe, according to WEEI:

Apparently Tennessee was interested all along in keeping Ryan Tannehill. Indianapolis all along seemed not to be interested in Brady, and some of the other ones, I think we talked about it awhile ago — Jon Gruden at the scouting combine basically made it pretty clear (the Raiders) would not be chasing Brady and they would not be inflating the bid for Brady.

This is an interesting tidbit amid all the hype about Brady signing with the Buccaneers. When it comes to negotiations in the NFL, it’s best to be skeptical of everything you hear. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Agents try to leak information to the media all the time to make it look like teams are interested in order to get bigger offers.

It’s just the nature of the business. From the sound of it, Brady’s agent Don Yee might have been participating in that game a little bit.

The wildest part is that the Tennessee Titans were rumored to be a likely contender to land Brady and it became pretty clear they weren’t ever interested after handing Ryan Tannehill a huge deal.

At the end of the day, the Bucs had the most interest in the former Patriots star and he reached a two-year deal with the team.

Now, we’ll see just how far he can go with coach Bruce Arians. The 2020 season is going to be a fun one!