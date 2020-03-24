Vin Scully: If America Won WWII, Then We Can Defeat Coronavirus

Legendary baseball announcer Vin Scully thinks America will get the job done in the fight against coronavirus.

As the virus sweeps across America, more and more people are isolating in their homes in order to stay safe and observe social distancing. Scully is staying at home, and he's doing his best to maintain a positive outlook on the situation.

Scully told the Los Angeles Times the fulling in part about his optimism in the fight against coronavirus:

From depths of depression we fought our way through World War II, and if we can do that, we can certainly fight through this. I remember how happy and relieved and thrilled everybody was … when they signed the treaty with Japan, and the country just danced from one way or another. It’s the life of the world, the ups and downs, this is a down, we’re going to have to realistically accept it at what it is and we’ll get out of it, that’s all there is to it, we will definitely get out of it.

I love when people use examples like this to talk about coronavirus. If we are truly to believe the fight against coronavirus is a war like we’re being told, then we should look at it the same way Scully does.

If America could destroy the Japanese empire and defeat the Nazis, then I find it hard to believe a virus will bring this nation to its knees.

Scully also isn’t the first figure in the world of sports to bust out a WWII to example to inspire the masses during these troubling times.

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach reminded people that if we bombed the hell out of Japan, then we can win this fight too.

Before I go to bed. Remember this. We are ALL AMERICANS! We will survive this. We always have. Take care of those you love and remember that tomorrow is another day. We have survived a LOT worse. Trust the authorities to handle it. Wait it out. Then let’s ROLL! — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) March 13, 2020

Look up Jimmy Dolittle and The Raid on Tokyo. That is what we as Americans, from everywhere, are all about. We have ALWAYS overcome adversity. It is one of the proudest stories that America has to offer. — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) March 13, 2020

Older people truly do have the best examples, and they’ve been incredibly entertaining in the struggle against coronavirus.

Scully is also 100% correct. If America won WWII and bounced back from the Great Depression, then I’ll be damned if we let a virus win.

Stay frosty, Scully. You’re providing the optimism people desperately need during this war.