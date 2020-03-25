Alabama Is Favored In Every 2020 Football Game With A Spread Already Released

The Alabama Crimson Tide are expected to roll during the 2020 college football season.

According to spreads released by Fox Bet, Nick Saban and company are favored in all five games that are listed right now. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama is favored by -6.5 over Georgia, -1 over LSU, -16.5 over USC, -9.5 over Texas A&M and -11.5 over Auburn.

Other than the game against LSU, oddsmakers really don’t seem to think anybody can hang with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

I can’t blame anybody for feeling that way. LSU won the title last season, but the SEC has been owned by Saban for years.

Until he doesn’t win a title over several years, there’s no reason to think Alabama won’t continue to dominant the conference.

Honestly, I’m shocked they’re not favored by more over a team like Georgia. The Crimson Tide will almost certainly end up boat racing the Bulldogs off of the field. It might not even be close.

I just can’t wait for the season to start. It’s going to be an epic one, and I have a feeling Alabama and LSU will have the SEC locked down.