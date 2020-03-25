Nick Saban Urges People To Stay At Home During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Alabama football coach Nick Saban released an important message Tuesday night about coronavirus.

The six-time national champion urged people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic and to strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines if they have to leave their houses. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Stay at home if at all possible, and when you have to be out in public make sure you keep six feet between the nearest person,” Saban encouraged viewers. You can watch his full comments below.

You know things are getting rough when Nick Saban is taking time away from his schedule to tell people to stay inside and to listen to the experts.

If Nick Saban telling people to stay indoors doesn’t get people in the state of Alabama to listen, then nothing will.

Much like Ed Orgeron in Louisiana, Saban is substantially more influential than the governor. It doesn’t matter who is elected to the state’s highest office.

“This is not the time to be selfish”: Coach O tells Louisiana residents to help each other, make smart choices during coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/lfdOArai1e pic.twitter.com/jnkm3iPdLD — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) March 18, 2020

Saban will always be more important. That’s what happens when you win multiple rings with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The fact he released a PSA means they’re taking things incredibly seriously.

I also can’t imagine how much this whole situation must be eating at Saban. Not being able to do football activities must be a fate worse than death for the legendary coach.

Hopefully, we’re all out of the woods soon when it comes to dealing with coronavirus, and Saban can get back on the field.

Despite the fact that I hate the SEC, I want to see everybody back on the field. Together, we will win this war!