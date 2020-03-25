Editorial

Andy Cohen Says Not Seeing His Son Is The ‘Worst Part’ Of Having Coronavirus

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Reality TV host Andy Cohen updated fans on his coronavirus diagnosis and the worst part about his quarantine.

Cohen opened up about his experience with COVID-19 in an interview on Tuesday’s episode of “Jeff Lewis Live.” The “Watch What Happens Live” host has not been able to spend time with his one-year-old son Benjamin.

“I’ll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from video because I can’t see him, which is the very worst part,” Cohen said. “But he’s great and his nanny [tested] negative.”

He also gave an update on his symptoms and how the coronavirus is making him feel. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Star Gives Health Update After Coronavirus Diagnosis)

“I have these moments every day where I’m like, ‘Oh wait, I think I feel totally better,’ and then 10 minutes later I’m like, ‘Ohh,'” Cohen said about the symptoms.

Cohen announced his diagnosis Friday on his Instagram account.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen captioned a selfie on Instagram. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.  I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”