Producer Chris Burgard: Like Any Storm, This Too Shall Pass

Producer and actor Chris Burgard is encouraging Americans to stick together during the coronavirus pandemic, echoing former President Franklin Roosevelt’s message that “all we have to fear is fear itself.”
The producer of “Border” asks Americans to “choose not to be afraid” during the present crisis in his latest video.
“We’re Americans and what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger,” Burgard said.
Watch the full video below:
