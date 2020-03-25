LA Mayor’s Latest Plan A Sobering Reminder You Should Be Prepared To Live Off The Grid If Needed

While the Los Angeles government overstepping it’s role shouldn’t come as a surprise to those that follow mayor Eric Garcetti’s administration, his latest statements indicate more energy uncertainty for California residents. Already, California has spent several months dealing with wildfires across the state that have resulted in planned power outages by the heavily controlled utility companies, but the LA Mayor’s newest statements should worry residents of the ‘golden state’.

According to a new Daily Caller report, (see: https://dailycaller.com) Garcetti made the announcement during his daily coronavirus update, saying that the city would instruct power and water companies to cut off service to any businesses that refused to close after being deemed “nonessential.”

While this may make sense during the framework of a pandemic, the fact that the mayor even wields this power at all is absolutely terrifying, and should start to tip off California residents that perhaps they should consider their emergency/disaster preparations outside the framework of an over-bearing government.

Sheltering in place certainly remains the current advisory by the CDC and experts, but in the event of utility collapses or further government restriction on business and private travel, perhaps having a backup plan to evacuate the area isn’t a bad idea.

Especially since the current Covid-19 pandemic doesn’t preclude other natural disasters from taking place. What should you do if you need to evacuate the area then? Experts suggest you should be prepared with at least three days worth of supplies no matter who short you think your trip may be, making Outbreak Provisions (a vendor focused on disaster preparedness for families and individuals) 72 hour survival kits an ideal purchase for interested in an emergency plan.

While emergency plans can vary depending on location, here is what Ready.gov recommends in the event of a disaster/crisis: https://www.ready.gov/evacuation

This 4 person elite survival kit has most of the essentials that experts recommend

For those interested, I can confirm the kit is pretty comprehensive, including the following essentials :

Food and Water: The food and water in this kit have a 5-year shelf life, and are meant to provide nutrition for 72 hours.

48 — 4 oz. Water Pouches

24 — 400-Calorie Food Bars (9600 Calories)

40 — Water Purification Tablets – each tablet purifies 1 liter of water

4 -1-Liter Hydration Bags with Straw

*This kit provides 1 gallon of water per person per day for drinking and sanitation, as recommended by FEMA.

Light and Communication: These items can come in handy if you experience a home power outage, car trouble, or other emergency.

Emergency 4-in-1 Radio Flashlight (never needs batteries)

Hand Rechargeable Flashlight (never needs batteries)

Emergency Candle

Emergency Bright Stick

5-in-1 Survival Whistle

Box of Waterproof Matches

Shelter and Warmth: These supplies will protect you from wind, sun, rain, and other harsh conditions.

4 — Emergency Survival Sleeping Bags

4 — Body Warmers

2 — Emergency Tube Tents with Rope

4 — Emergency Ponchos with Hood

Tools: These items can be useful when you need help with navigation, transport, personal protection, or shelter.

Multi-Function Pocket Knife

Pair of Leather-Palm Work Gloves

4 — N95 Respirator Dust Masks (NIOSH-approved)

50 Feet of Nylon Rope

Safety Goggles

Sewing Kit

Hygiene and Sanitation: Hygiene is important in a disaster; staying clean can protect against infection, disease, and depression.

4 — Hygiene Kits

-Toothbrush

-Toothpaste

-Soap

-Wet wipes

-Pocket Tissues

First Aid: A first aid kit can be used to treat minor injuries and protect against more serious health threats in a disaster.

Deluxe First Aid Kit – a combination of bandages/gauze, topical ointments, medicine, and other first aid items to assist with a variety of injuries

Other: These items are useful for relieving stress and supporting activity under challenging conditions.

Notepad

Golf Pencil

Survival Playing Cards – 52 cards illustrating valuable survival skills that will educate and entertain you in an emergency

Infectious-Waste Bag

Emergency Survival Kit Information:

This kit was designed using advice from experts in the field of emergency preparedness. It follows guidelines offered by government agencies and nonprofit preparedness organizations.

As you can see, the 72 hour kit is comprehensive in helping you prepare for an emergency shelter in place or evacuation situation, making it a valuable tool in the face of the regulatory uncertainty and pandemic that currents faces us.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email our BrightBulb Team at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.