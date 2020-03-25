REVIEW: ‘Fargo’ Is An Outstanding TV Show Through 1 Season

I finally crushed season one of “Fargo” on FX, and it was an incredible ride.

Given the fact I can't leave my house during this coronavirus isolation, I decided to give "Fargo" a shot. I remember being moderately interested when it premiered back in 2014 on FX, but never watched because I was busy with college. For those of you who don't know, it's loosely based off of the movie of the same name from back in the day

Not watching it sooner was a big mistake because it’s a damn good show. The season one cast is absolutely loaded. Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Colin Hanks, Allison Tolman, Adam Goldberg, Glenn Howerton and more stars all play significant roles.

The plot of season one, without giving much away, is pretty simple. Thornton plays hitman Lorne Malvo, Freeman plays Lester Nygaard and Tolman plays police officer Molly Solverson.

Carnage soon engulfs Lester’s life. Again, I won’t give anything away, but his interactions with Malvo are nothing short of incredible, especially down the stretch.

Solverson is a character that didn’t really get all my attention early on, and that was a mistake. While I think the show is framed to happen that way in the early episodes, you really do find yourself cheering for her as the episodes carry on.

From start to finish, I was hooked. It’s violent, it’s dark, it’s dry, it kept me on the edge of my seat and I had no idea how it’d end.

Now, it’s time for me to buckle up for season two, which you can all find on Hulu. I can’t believe I waited six years to watch season one of “Fargo,” but it’s better to show up late than never at all.