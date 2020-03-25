‘Really Great News!’: Trump Reacts To ‘RINO’ Romney’s Negative Coronavirus Test

President Donald Trump reacted to Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney’s negative coronavirus test Wednesday morning, calling it “really great news,” while calling the senator a Republican in name only (RINO).
“This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak,” the president said. “He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020
Romney is one of five Republican senators currently self-quarantining after being exposed to Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who announced this weekend that he had contracted the virus. Romney announced Tuesday that he had tested negative for the virus, but would continue to self-quarantine. (RELATED: Experts Criticize Surgeon General Jerome Adams For Lying About Face Masks)
Romney and the president have repeatedly clashed dating back to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, where Romney refused to support him. Tensions escalated between the two after Romney became the only Republican senator to vote to remove the president from office during his impeachment trial earlier this year.