Tyson Fury/Deontay Wilder Rematch Gets Pushed Back Because Of Coronavirus

The third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has been pushed back indefinitely because of coronavirus.
The fight was slated to happen July 18, but that’s no longer an option on the table. Bob Arum told ESPN that the third boxing bout has been pushed back indefinitely because of the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
It just doesn’t end. It just doesn’t end at all. With every passing day, it seems like we get more and more bad news thanks to coronavirus.
The impact on sports is truly staggering. Sports pretty much don’t exist right now, and now events months away from happening are being called off!
Tyson Fury has defeated Deontay Wilder. His plans after the fight involve a lot of cocaine and hookers. pic.twitter.com/LrTUtk9RYF
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 23, 2020
This rematch wasn’t even supposed to happen until July, and it’s already been canned because of coronavirus.
If you’re a fan of boxing, then you should be pretty irate right now. We need Fury/Wilder part three desperately.
Outside of McGregor fighting again, the third fight between Fury and Wilder is the most hyped event in boxing or the UFC.
Now, we won’t get it for a long time. To say I’m not happy would be an understatement.
Go away, coronavirus! Just go the hell away!