Conor McGregor Pledges To Buy More Than $1 Million In Protective Medical Gear To Aid In The Fight Against Coronavirus

Conor McGregor is spending a big chunk of money to help win the war against coronavirus.

The UFC superstar posted a text exchange Wednesday night with Ireland’s Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, and he pledged to spend more than $1 million on personal protection equipment for health care workers fighting the virus in Ireland. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the text exchange below.

Thank you sincerely for your message, Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Here is my reply. pic.twitter.com/0NcnVgrKaA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 25, 2020

This is an awesome move from McGregor — who has called for the country to go on lockdown — and for the hospital workers in Ireland and the country as a whole. He’s a hero in Ireland and people will be looking to him for hope.

Now, he’s cutting a massive check to make sure hospital workers have the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) to continue to wage this war against coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Mar 24, 2020 at 7:47am PDT

One of the bright spots of this pandemic is that people have really come together to aid in the fight anyway they can.

It’s unified people across the world and it’s not hard to see why. The virus doesn’t give a damn what your political views, nationality, ethnicity or net worth is. It will come for anybody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Mar 24, 2020 at 6:14pm PDT

If we don’t come together in this fight, then we’re in serious trouble. Props to McGregor for leading the way in Ireland.