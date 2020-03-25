Will Coronavirus Impact Scott Frost’s Job Security As Nebraska’s Football Coach?

Coronavirus could have a huge impact on the Nebraska Cornhuskers and football coach Scott Frost.

Frost is entering his third year as the head coach of the Cornhuskers, and went an abysmal 9-15 in his first two seasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He needs all the practice time he can get for his roster ahead of the 2020 season. The Cornhuskers got some spring ball in, but it was then shut down because of coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Mar 24, 2020 at 12:09pm PDT

That’s bad news for Scott Frost and his team. Why is it so much worse for him than other coaches? Even if you set aside his terrible time in Lincoln through two seasons, which is hard to do, Nebraska has a brutal schedule to close out next season.

They close out the 2020 season with games against Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. They’ll be underdogs in every single one of them. They also have a non-conference game against Cincy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Nov 28, 2019 at 5:06pm PST

That’s six games the Cornhuskers will likely lose, and they would still likely lose them if even if they had spring practice.

Now, they have to try to beat those teams with limited reps. That’s not as big of a problem when you have a winning pedigree like Ohio State or Wisconsin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Nov 23, 2019 at 12:41pm PST

That’s a major problem when you’ve won nine games in the past two seasons, and have six brutally tough games on the 2020 slate without all of spring practice to prepare.

Frost might lose his job no matter what, but coronavirus canning spring practice could be the unforeseen nail in his coffin.