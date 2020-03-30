It’s Been More Than 18 Months Since I Took My Last Drink Of Soda

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m happy to announce that I haven’t had a drink of soda in the past year and a half.

That right, folks. After hammer several Mountain Dews every single day of my high school, college and empire building stages, I’ve now been soda free since the end of September 2018. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you were wondering, yeah, I’m looking pretty damn good these days.

Made it 18 months without a single drop of soda. I’m looking a shade different these days (photo on the right is from back when I drank a lot of Mountain Dew), and have never felt better. Don’t plan on having one ever again. Don’t drink it, folks. Soda is terrible for you. pic.twitter.com/cxLZJIzEGP — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 29, 2020

If you only listen to one piece of advice that I ever give any of you, I encourage you to make it this one.

Stop drinking soda. Stop drinking soda immediately.

There is literally nothing good about drinking soda. There’s not a single positive at all. It’s loaded with sugar, carbs and other stuff you don’t need to put in your body.

Seriously, look at the photo above. Go ahead and look at it again. You know what the only difference between the left and right photo is?

On the right, I was drinking soda, and in the photo on the left I’m not. That’s it. I still drink plenty of beer, my diet is roughly the same and the changes took care of themselves. Why? I simply stopped pouring sugar down my throat.

Now, it’s just beer, water and black coffee with nothing added. That’s the kind of physical transformation that can take place when you don’t pump sugary drinks into your system.

In case you think I’m kidding, I still eat ice cream every single day. I have it every single day, and it has no impact on my body.

If I went back to drinking soda like this was September 2018, and I’d go right back to being fat.

So, if you don’t listen to anything else I ever say again for the rest of my life, I suggest you do yourself a favor by putting the soda down.

P.S.: Shoutout to my parents for the incredible genetics. Literally just had to stop drinking soda and I went right back to looking like a dual-threat quarterback dominating in the spread. Some stuff you just have to be born with.