Rep. Nydia Velázquez Says She Has Coronavirus, Making Her The 5th Member Of Congress

Democratic New York Rep. Nydia Velázquez announced Monday that she has been diagnosed with coronavirus, making her the fifth member of Congress to catch the disease.
I have been diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection. My symptoms are mild. I am isolating myself at my home and following the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician.
My full statement is below. pic.twitter.com/9TgPXoy9dN
— Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) March 30, 2020
Four congressmen have tested positive so far: Reps. Joe Cunningham, Mike Kelly, Mario Diaz Balart, and Ben McAdams. Velázquez is now the fifth. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)
Members of Congress in both the House and the Senate have also announced they are self-quarantining as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S.
Many members of Congress have received tests for coronavirus. President Donald Trump received a test for the virus, which came back negative. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham also announced that he tested negative for coronavirus.