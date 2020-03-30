Politics

Rep. Nydia Velázquez Says She Has Coronavirus, Making Her The 5th Member Of Congress

Henry Rodgers Senior Congressional Correspondent
Democratic New York Rep. Nydia Velázquez announced Monday that she has been diagnosed with coronavirus, making her the fifth member of Congress to catch the disease.

Four congressmen have tested positive so far: Reps. Joe Cunningham, Mike Kelly, Mario Diaz Balart, and Ben McAdams. Velázquez is now the fifth. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)

Members of Congress in both the House and the Senate have also announced they are self-quarantining as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)

Many members of Congress have received tests for coronavirus. President Donald Trump received a test for the virus, which came back negative. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham also announced that he tested negative for coronavirus.