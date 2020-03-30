Spreads Released For 4 Wisconsin 2020 Football Games, Badgers Are 3.5 Underdogs To Michigan

The Wisconsin Badgers have spreads out for four 2020 football games, and we’re not favored to beat Michigan.

According to Bucky’s 5th Quarter, spreads have been released for arguably the four biggest games of the year, and the oddsmakers have the Badgers going 3-1 in those matchups. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’re favored by -1 over Notre Dame, -2.5 over Iowa and by -7.5 over Minnesota. However, we’re at +3.5 against the Michigan Wolverines. That’s an increase from the initial +2.5 the line opened at.

We’re not favored against Michigan? Is that a joke? Have the oddsmakers all gone crazy? That’s utterly insane.

Do we all remember what happened the last time the Wolverines and Badgers were on the same field? We boat raced them. We destroyed Jim Harbaugh’s squad.

It wasn’t a football game. It was a public execution.

We’re going to destroy Michigan in Ann Arbor this season, and I’m not worried at all. I’m much more nervous about playing Notre Dame at Lambeau Field than playing the Wolverines, and it’s not even close.

I might have to smash +3.5 with everything I have.

As for every other team on that list, we should be favored. Should we be favored by more? It’s hard to say, but I appreciate the fact we’re more than a touchdown favorite over Minnesota.

Beating up on the Gophers is a yearly tradition that’ll never get old.

I feel a lot of optimism in the air about the upcoming season, and it should be a lot of fun to watch unfold.

I hope you guys are all as excited as I am. This Badgers team should be a ton of fun to watch!