Detroit Lions Have The Worst Odds To Win The NFC North At +900

Oddsmakers have virtually no confidence in the Detroit Lions to win the NFC North.

As of right now, the oddsmakers at Fox Bet have the Lions at +900 to win the division. The Packers are +130, the Vikings are +160 and the Bears are +450. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means the Lions aren’t just in last place. They’re in last place by a substantial margin.

Being a fan of the Detroit Lions is torture. Every year, you kind of trick yourself into believing things might be different this time around, but it’s always a disaster.

We have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Matthew Stafford, we have weapons on offense and we will probably still suck this upcoming season.

At this point, it’s kind of shocking when we actually do well. The fact we’re in last place is something I can swallow.

The fact we’re in last place by a country mile is a sign that nobody takes this organization seriously, and I don’t blame them.

How could anybody take the circus that is the Detroit Lions seriously?

We’ll see how we do in 2020, but I’m certainly not expecting much. Until I have a reason to believe otherwise, I will always assume I’m just being setup to be disappointed by the Lions.