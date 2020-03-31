Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson Helps Feed Medical Workers, Donates To People Struggling During The Coronavirus Crisis

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has stepped up to help those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

According to the team's website, Watson provided 400 meals to nurses working at Ben Taub Hospital, and he also donated to the Restaurant Workers Relief Program.

The donation to the Restaurant Workers Relief Program will help “displaced workers over the next few weeks” as many are out of work because of coronavirus.

We need as many stories as we can get like this one. As I’ve said before, athletes have stepped up in a huge way during the coronavirus pandemic.

When America needed help and needed heroes, countless people from the sports community answered the bell.

Coronavirus might have shut down sports across the country, but that hasn’t stopped many athletes from getting involved in the fight.

A lot of pro athletes, owners and franchises have donated to help those struggling during the war on coronavirus. Every single person helping out deserves to be applauded.

We’re all in this together, and that’s an important thing to remember. Together, we will win this war. Props to Watson for doing what he can to help those in need.

We need as many people as possible to get involved, and Watson is providing a great example to follow.