Kim Kardashian Throws Praise At Teachers During Appearance On ‘The View’

Reality star Kim Kardashian praised teachers as schools remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kardashian appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The View” via video chat, where she discussed the way her family is handling the social distancing experience and praised teachers.
“The kids just got on spring break thank God, being their teacher, too,” Kardashian told the co-hosts. “My newfound respect for teachers. It’s like, they deserve so much. It’s been tough juggling it all and you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids.”
Kardashian admitted she liked spending time at home during quarantine because the family travels a lot. During their time at home, Kardashian claimed the family has watched “every single movie that you can imagine.” (RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Brand Will Donate $1 Million To Combat Coronavirus Pandemic)
“Today was the first day that I actually brushed my hair and put on some makeup,” Kardashian revealed. “I saw Kylie — she’s the only sister that I’ve seen — to do my makeup.”
“It was really good to see Kylie this morning, even for a second,” she added.
Kardashian is also doing her part to help out during the pandemic. As previously reported, her shapewear brand SKIMS donated $1 million to coronavirus relief funds.