Kylie Jenner Is Using Her Cosmetics Line In Battle Against Coronavirus Outbreak

Kylie Jenner is using her cosmetics line, Kylie Skin, to start making hand sanitizers for those on the front lines in the battle against the coronavirus.

The 22-year-old reality star, in connection with her mom Kris Jenner and the cosmetics giant and Kylie Skin investor Coty, announced they will start making the sanitizer for health care workers in Southern California hospitals, according to Page Six in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Kris and Kylie Jenner announce Kylie Skin will make hand sanitizer https://t.co/663cSKYYqI pic.twitter.com/DBqAcUQoYU — Page Six (@PageSix) March 31, 2020

The product will be made by Coty’s factories and donated to workers dealing with stopping the spread of COVID-19. Each bottle of the liquid will reportedly contain a special message for those medical professionals. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“The custom hand sanitizer includes a special message for recipients: ‘Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities,'” according to a press release.

It all comes following reports last week that the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star donated $1 million to supply masks and protective gear to health care workers on the front line of the pandemic, per TMZ.

The younger reality star has been very outspoken about the pandemic and has been warning her millions of followers to take the self-isolation rules seriously, especially after Surgeon General Jerome Adams called on Jenner and other influencers like her to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“Hey, guys. Happy self-quarantine!” Kylie shared in an Instagram story. “I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine.”

“I’m going on my ninth day,” she added. “The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the surgeon general this morning … he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys.”

Jenner continued, “Please stay inside. Please stay inside. Practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious and the only way that we’re gonna slow this down is if we do this because there is not a cure right now.”