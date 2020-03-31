Tucker Carlson Hits Governor Ralph Northam With New Nickname

Fox News host Tucker Carlson dropped a new nickname on Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
The Daily Caller co-founder took a moment to reference Northam’s recent blackface scandal as he was introducing a segment Tuesday evening about a robbery that took place in Virginia.
WATCH:
Carlson referred to Northam as “Governor Klan Robes Blackface” as he introduced a segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”
“In Virginia, Governor Klan Robes Blackface is threatening people with jail time for going outside,” Carlson began, adding, “But that’s not the only offense against justice in his state.” (RELATED: Northam Criminalizes Gatherings Larger Than 10, Even For Religious Services)
Carlson went on to tell the story of a man living in the store where he worked who opened fire on several masked men when they broke into the store. Following the shooting, the employee was arrested and was being held without bail.
Northam reportedly appeared in a 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook photo that showed two men, one in blackface and the other wearing Klan robes and a hood. He apologized for appearing in the photo, but never specified which of the two was him.
“The decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now,” he said in February of 2019.