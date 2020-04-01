Gym Closed? This At-Home Workout Kit Has You Covered

If you’re doing your best to stay inside, temptation is at an all-time high. Between the snacks in your pantry and the endless stream of TV shows and movies calling your name, laying on the couch seems like the perfect thing to do these days. And while you totally have the right to get in touch with your inner couch-potato at this time, it’s important you don’t neglect your health — after all, isn’t this all about staying healthy anyway?

Since going to the gym may not be an option these days, working out at home has become the new normal. But you don’t have to be left to your own devices. Say hello to the BodyBoss 2.0, a portable home gym that gives you a great workout, no matter where you are. Unlike doorframe pull-up bars and other at-home workout tools you’ve likely tried before, this versatile band package allows you to do hundreds of different exercises, and it barely takes up any space at all.

Thanks to the BodyBoss 2.0‘s Vector Fit resistance platform and resistance bands, you’ll be able to target a variety of muscle groups. That’s because it does exactly what expensive, complicated gym equipment would do, but with easy-to-use resistance bands instead. When using the band system regularly, you’ll effectively burn fat and tone muscle, all while hanging out at home. And since they’re just bands, you can fold them up and keep them out of sight when you’re not using them — try doing that with heavy weights or a treadmill.

And, with a stellar 4+ star rating on Amazon, you can trust that you’ll be getting some serious workouts done with the BodyBoss 2.0.

Whether you’re taking them on a business trip or working out at home, exercising with the BodyBoss 2.0 is a great option if you’re serious about getting in shape. But the best part? It’s currently on sale for just $199, nearly 30% off the original price.

