Wisconsin Basketball Star D’Mitrik Trice Says Optimism Was At An ‘All-Time High’ Going Into March Madness, Predicts The Badgers Will Be A Top-10 Team Next Season

Wisconsin basketball superstar D’Mitrik Trice thinks the Badgers would have been in great shape if March Madness had happened.

As everybody knows, March Madness didn’t happen because coronavirus canceled sports, and the B1G conference tournament was canned after the early games. Because of that, I had no choice but to declare Wisconsin national champions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We won the toughest conference in America, and that’s all we have to go off of. However, Trice thinks the team was in a great place had the games been played.

Congratulations To The 2020 College Basketball National Champions – The Wisconsin Badgers https://t.co/SCNbBMDbtQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 12, 2020

“It was at an all-time high, really. I was super excited with what this team had done, and what we had accomplished over the past couple weeks, the past couple months was extraordinary,” Trice told Andy Katz when asked about the optimism heading into March Madness.

He also told Katz he thinks the Badgers will be a top-10 team next season. You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

“(Our optimism) was at an all-time high.” – @DMitrikTrice0 and @BadgerMBB are on a (still-active!) eight-game winning streak, and he chatted with @TheAndyKatz about the lost possibilities from the postseason and the path forward: pic.twitter.com/kY5zVLqvkz — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 31, 2020

It’s hard to disagree with Trice’s comments. The Badgers were rolling when March Madness got called off because of the virus.

There wasn’t a team in America that wanted to play Wisconsin with the way we were playing down the stretch. The year started off rough, but we were balling by the time March arrived.

We cruised through the B1G on our way to the top seed in the conference tournament.

Trice and everybody else should also be incredibly optimistic about next season. The Badgers return everyone other than Brevin Pritzl.

While he’ll be missed, returning pretty much the whole roster is bad news for the rest of America.

Now, let’s get to work and keep filling up the trophy case.