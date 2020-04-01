Gavin Newsom Praises Trump For Swift Action On Coronavirus

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised President Donald Trump for the way he has handled the coronavirus pandemic, especially in his state.

“Let me just be candid with you. I’d be lying to you to say that (Trump) hasn’t been responsive to our needs. He has. And so, as a question, as a sort of an offer of objectivity, I have to acknowledge that publicly,” Newsom said Wednesday on CNN when asked about Trump’s role in helping with the crisis.

“The fact is that every time I have called the president, he has quickly gotten on the line. When we asked to get support for that mercy ship in southern California, he was able to direct that in real-time. We’ve got 2,000 of these field medical sites, that are up, almost all operational now in the state, because of his support, and those are the facts,” Newsom continued. (RELATED: Gavin Newsom Praises Trump Administration’s Response To Coronavirus)

On Thursday, Trump sent a letter to governors across the U.S., saying that his administration plans to revisit guidelines put into place that mandate social distancing and advise against group gatherings of more than 10 people. (RELATED: Trump Sends Letter To Governors Laying Out Plan To Potentially Relax Coronavirus Guidelines)

Trump criticized the Democratic governors of Michigan and Washington on Friday, saying they were complaining too much.

In March, Newsom also praised the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. He also praised Vice President Mike Pence. Newsom mentioned that the administration has been helpful in “repatriating” passengers who were on cruise ships.