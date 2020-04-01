J.K. Rowling Launches ‘Harry Potter At Home’ While Schools Remain Closed During Coronavirus

Author J.K. Rowling launched the website “Harry Potter At Home” as schools remained closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rowling launched the website in order to help parents and teachers find new ways to entertain and teach children at home during the quarantine, the author shared on her Twitter account Wednesday.

“Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch harrypotterathome.com,” Rowling shared on Twitter.

Rowling teamed up with Audible, Bloomsbury, OverDrive, Pottermore Publishing and Scholastic to help create the website which features reading, quizzes, puzzles, crafts and games for children. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Throws Praise At Teachers During Appearance On ‘The View’)

“Welcome to the Harry Potter At Home hub where you’ll find all the latest magical treats to keep you occupied – including special contributions from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!), fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and plenty more for first-time readers, as well as those already familiar with the wizarding world,” the introduction to the website said. “We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom!”

Rowling is such a hero. She is still one of my favorite authors and it’s not only because she is one of the greatest writers. Rowling cares about her reader and wants to do everything she can to create an experience for the audience.