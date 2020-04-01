Ohio State Assistant AD Mickey Marotti Pulls April Fools’ Day Prank, Says He’s Quitting The Buckeyes To Join A Band

Ohio State assistant athletic director Mickey Marotti pulled of a pretty solid April Fools’ Day prank Wednesday afternoon.

In a video tweeted by head coach Ryan Day, Marotti informed the team that he would be leaving the Buckeyes to pursue his passion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What exactly was the passion he’s chasing? He’s joining a rock band! Watch the funny video below.

We had a team meeting today and Coach Mick gave his farewell to the team. Want to thank him for everything he has done for Ohio St. pic.twitter.com/y5Uvo0d5HK

— Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) April 1, 2020