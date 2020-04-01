Ohio State Assistant AD Mickey Marotti Pulls April Fools’ Day Prank, Says He’s Quitting The Buckeyes To Join A Band

Ohio State assistant athletic director Mickey Marotti pulled of a pretty solid April Fools’ Day prank Wednesday afternoon.
In a video tweeted by head coach Ryan Day, Marotti informed the team that he would be leaving the Buckeyes to pursue his passion.
What exactly was the passion he’s chasing? He’s joining a rock band! Watch the funny video below.
We had a team meeting today and Coach Mick gave his farewell to the team. Want to thank him for everything he has done for Ohio St. pic.twitter.com/y5Uvo0d5HK
— Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) April 1, 2020
This is the exact kind of stuff we need to see more of as we fight a war against coronavirus. The world needs something to smile about.
Informing the OSU program that you’re quitting your high-profile job with the Buckeyes to join a band is laugh-out-loud funny.
Obviously, he’s just pulling a prank for April Fools’ Day. I wish I could have seen the reactions to see if anybody bought it.
Never trust anything you see on April 1! That’s just a general rule of life. Look at everything with extra caution. You never know who might be out there trying to mess with you.
While I strongly hate OSU, I appreciate the laughs from assistant AD Marotti.