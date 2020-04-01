Editorial

Ohio State Assistant AD Mickey Marotti Pulls April Fools’ Day Prank, Says He’s Quitting The Buckeyes To Join A Band

David Hookstead
Ohio State assistant athletic director Mickey Marotti pulled of a pretty solid April Fools’ Day prank Wednesday afternoon.

In a video tweeted by head coach Ryan Day, Marotti informed the team that he would be leaving the Buckeyes to pursue his passion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What exactly was the passion he’s chasing? He’s joining a rock band! Watch the funny video below.

This is the exact kind of stuff we need to see more of as we fight a war against coronavirus. The world needs something to smile about.

Informing the OSU program that you’re quitting your high-profile job with the Buckeyes to join a band is laugh-out-loud funny.

Obviously, he’s just pulling a prank for April Fools’ Day. I wish I could have seen the reactions to see if anybody bought it.

Never trust anything you see on April 1! That’s just a general rule of life. Look at everything with extra caution. You never know who might be out there trying to mess with you.

While I strongly hate OSU, I appreciate the laughs from assistant AD Marotti.