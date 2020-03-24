Ohio State Is Favored In Every Single Major Football Game They’ll Play During The 2020 Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to cruise through their 2020 football schedule.

According to numbers released by Fox Bet, the Buckeyes are favored in every single matchup that has a line released for it already. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Feb 24, 2020 at 4:14pm PST

They’re -14.5 vs. Iowa, -3 vs. Penn State, -18.5 vs Nebraska, -8.5 vs Michigan and -4.5 vs Oregon. To put it in simple terms, oddsmakers think Ryan Day, Justin Fields and company are going to be borderline unstoppable in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:31pm PST

I honestly don’t think any of these teams will keep it close with OSU. The team best fitted to play the Buckeyes is Wisconsin, and we won’t face Ohio State until the B1G title game.

PSU, Michigan, Iowa and Nebraska aren’t going to come close to putting enough talent on the field to compete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Sep 24, 2019 at 6:30pm PDT

Could they shock the world and win? Sure, but all those teams would need OSU to lay a monster egg and then play out of their minds.

Outside of that happening, OSU isn’t losing to any of the teams they have lines against so far. It’s going to be ugly for teams that have to play Ryan Day’s team as long as Justin Fields is the quarterback, and I say that as somebody who hates OSU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Nov 17, 2019 at 5:45pm PST

They’re just too damn good, which should make Wisconsin beating them in the B1G championship all that much sweeter when we get the job done.