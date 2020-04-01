Woman Flips Out On People Not Isolating From Coronavirus In Absurd Viral Video

One woman had zero tolerance for people not isolating from coronavirus in a recent viral video.

In Twitter video posted by @rahm3sh, which has been viewed more than 2.5 million times, a woman told a group of young people not staying indoors that she had called the cops on them. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

No matter how bizarre you think this video will be, I can promise it’s crazier than your expectations. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Below is a live look at my reaction to his woman’s actions. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Finally, we found a woman willing to take a stand for the soul of this nation. We finally found somebody willing to rush to the front lines of the war against coronavirus. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While most Americans stand on the sidelines, this woman is plunging head first into the fight against the ugly virus ravaging our nation. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

It’s about time we found a woman who cares about making sure football season happens as much as I do. While some might think her actions go too far, I couldn’t support her more if I tried. These are trying times, and desperate times require desperate measures.

If you’re not isolating, then you’re putting football season at risk. If you think I’m going to roll over and accept that, then you don’t know anything about me.

Like I’ve said before, John Dutton has a perfect message for people not listening.

Somebody give this woman a medal for answering the bell when America needed a hero! Now, do your part to help us win this war by staying indoors!