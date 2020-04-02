Lincoln Riley Named The Best Young Coach In College Football By CBS Sports

Oklahoma Sooners football coach Lincoln Riley has been named the best young coach in the sport.

CBS Sports released its rankings for the best coaches under age 45 in college football, and Riley took the top spot at 36 years young. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

CBS Sports wrote in part, “In three seasons, there have been three Big 12 titles and three CFP berths. Half of Riley’s six losses have come in the semifinals. There is no sign things will slow down anytime soon. Why should they?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on Mar 30, 2020 at 6:43am PDT

It’s really hard to disagree with CBS Sports’ decision to put Riley at the top of the rankings. What he’s done with the Sooners is nothing short of spectacular.

He’s 36-6 through three seasons as the head coach at Oklahoma, and he has two Heisman winners, another finalist in Jalen Hurts and the Sooners dominating the vast majority of the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on Mar 20, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT

The man knows how to win football games and he’s only 36 years old! Imagine being several years short of 40, and already having his resume.

Most coaches dream of having the kind of career Riley has had over the course of 30 years. He’s managed to set himself apart in three very short seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on Mar 10, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT

The only major concern for fans of Oklahoma is that the NFL will likely come calling sooner than later for Riley’s services.

There’s no guarantee he’ll leave. After all, he’s a king down in Norman. But the NFL can offer big money. However, if the Sooners hang onto Riley for years to come, then there’s going to be a lot more winning to be done.