Lincoln Riley Says Oklahoma Players ‘Won’t Do’ Horns Down Against Texas

Oklahoma Sooners football coach Lincoln Riley won’t let his players do the horns down sign this weekend against the Texas Longhorns.

Over the past couple years, the popular hand sign has gained popularity among opponents of the Longhorns, and there have been questions about whether or not it should be a penalty. What we do know for sure is that players for the Sooners won’t be doing it this weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Our players won’t do it. Just like the Big 12 (championship) game,” Riley told the media about the upcoming game, according to TulsaWorld.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on Oct 8, 2019 at 9:44am PDT

This is the wrong move by Riley. It’s 100% the wrong move. He couldn’t be more wrong if he tried. You know what you do when somebody tells you that you can’t do a hand sign?

You do it nonstop. You run up the score and shove it in their faces. If Lincoln Riley had a backbone, he’d have fans of the Sooners and the players doing it around the clock.

He’d have Jalen Hurts out there doing it after every touchdown.

I honestly can’t even believe this is a real issue. It’s a hand sign. It’s a hand sign used by opponents of Texas!

It’s not like it’s a war or a gang sign. It’s a hand sign! I just can’t believe how crazy this is.

Do better, Lincoln Riley. Do much better! This is a slap in the face to Americans everywhere.