‘Never Trusted A Communist’: Sen. McSally Calls For World Health Organization Director To Resign

Republican Arizona Sen. Martha McSally on Thursday called for the World Health Organization (WHO) director to step down from his position.
In an interview with Fox Business, McSally said WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus should resign, mentioning the WHO has been covering up the virus and caused deaths that could have been prevented, Politico reported.
“I’ve never trusted a communist. And their cover-up of this virus that originated with them, has caused unnecessary deaths around America and around the world,” McSally said. “The WHO needs to stop covering for them. I think Dr. Tedros needs to step down. We need to take some action to address this issue. It’s just irresponsible, it’s unconscionable what they have done here while we have people dying across the globe.”
McSally announced Wednesday that she would temporarily pause fundraising and donate her April salary to charities that are helping fight coronavirus, as the deadly disease continues to spread throughout the U.S. (RELATED: Sen. Martha McSally Donates April Salary To Fight Coronavirus, Pauses Fundraising)
On March 24, McSally introduced legislation to block Senate pay until a third coronavirus relief package was passed. (RELATED: Sen. McSally Introduces Legislation To Block Senate Pay Until They Pass Coronavirus Relief Package)
McSally. who is up for reelection in November, also said she would suspend her campaign TV ads for at least 30 days due to the virus.