NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through May 31 Because Of Coronavirus

NCAA restrictions on recruiting will continue for at least two more months because of coronavirus.

According to Saturday Tradition, the NCAA released a statement extending the recruiting dead period through May 31 amid the crisis.

That means official and unofficial recruiting visits will not be allowed. Coaches can still call and text. The move comes as coronavirus has halted sports across the country.

“We’ll get through this. “One day at a time. “One step at a time.” Stay home. Be safe. We’re all on the same team and in this together. Thank you to those making a difference, including right here @UWHealth Learn more:https://t.co/4dRX5mqS2L pic.twitter.com/lpcLOAO5PO — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 28, 2020

This is bad news for fans of college sports around the country. Not being able to recruit through May 31 other than calling and texting is a pretty big deal.

College coaches love to hit the pavement hard this time of year, and they love to bring athletes in for visits when the weather is great.

The NCAA won’t allow that at the moment because of coronavirus, and that means everything is pushed off until further notice.

View this post on Instagram NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships. A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

There’s really only so much you can get done through calling and texting. At some point, you need to get the young men on campus.

You need them to get a feel for the stadium and pull out all the stops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

Until further notice, that won’t be happening because of coronavirus. Once again, this damn virus is screwing up the world of sports.